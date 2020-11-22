Photo of the Day: Lockdown eases in Australia

A dog and its owners exercising along Henley beach on November 20, 2020 in Adelaide, Australia. South Australian premier Steven Marshall has eased lockdown restrictions across the state, after initially imposing a strict six day lockdown on Thursday following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the community. Effective today, restrictions have eased to allow people to leave their homes for exercise, and as of midnight on Saturday current stay at home orders will be repealed.Image: Kelly Barnes/Getty Images