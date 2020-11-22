  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Lockdown eases in Australia

By Forbes India
Published: Nov 22, 2020 09:35:34 AM IST
Updated: Nov 22, 2020 02:34:38 PM IST

australia covid19_bgA dog and its owners exercising along Henley beach on November 20, 2020 in Adelaide, Australia. South Australian premier Steven Marshall has eased lockdown restrictions across the state, after initially imposing a strict six day lockdown on Thursday following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the community. Effective today, restrictions have eased to allow people to leave their homes for exercise, and as of midnight on Saturday current stay at home orders will be repealed.

Image: Kelly Barnes/Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

