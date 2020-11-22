Photo of the Day: Lockdown eases in Australia

A dog and its owners exercising along Henley beach on November 20, 2020 in Adelaide, Australia. South Australian premier Steven Marshall has eased lockdown restrictions across the state, after initially imposing a strict six day lockdown on Thursday following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the community. Effective today, restrictions have eased to allow people to leave their homes for exercise, and as of midnight on Saturday current stay at home orders will be repealed.

Image: Kelly Barnes/Getty Images