Photo of the Day: Memorialising progress

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 7, 2021 07:54:59 AM IST
Updated: Feb 5, 2021 09:26:07 PM IST

_coronavirus vaccine_art work_bgArtist Luke Jerram with his glass sculpture of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine (left) alongside his earlier work of the virus itself, in glass at the Paintworks on February 05, 2021 in Bristol, England. The sculpture, which is one million times larger than the actual vaccine nanoparticle, marks the ten millionth vaccination to be administered in the UK. Five limited editions of the artwork will be sold with all profits going to the global charity Médecins Sans Frontières to help communities heavily impacted by the pandemic. Testing positive for Covid-19 himself in November, Jerram says he is still feeling the effects of the virus. "When I created a sculpture of Covid-19 back in March, little did I know I would later be among those to contract the virus."

Image: Finnbarr Webster/ Getty Images

