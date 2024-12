In this handout photograph taken on December 27, 2024 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB), India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) pays last respects to former Indian Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh at his residence in New Delhi. India announced seven days of state mourning after the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, one of the architects of the country's economic liberalisation in the early 1990s.

Image: PIB / AFP