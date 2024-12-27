How to ride in style like Austria's famed emperor Franz Joseph

A long-lost carriage once used almost daily by Austria's longest-serving monarch Franz Joseph for his commute from the Schoenbrunn palace to his office in central Vienna has gone on display after an epic renovation.

With tourists flocking to Vienna for Christmas, the carefully restored vehicle can be seen at the Imperial Carriage Museum, which houses one of the world's most important collections.

"People usually saw him in exactly this type of vehicle, and the emperor in his beloved everyday carriage became a popular subject of postcards and paintings," Mario Doeberl, historian and museum curator, told AFP.

People would line the streets, hoping to throw petitions and protest letters into his carriage, knowing it was the only way to get the emperor's ear, Doeberl said.

But his well-known commute also made him a potential assassination target and police also patrolled to make sure nobody came close.