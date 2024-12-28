From how 2024 panned out for semiconductors, share markets to new stomping grounds of beauty brands, our top stories of the week

1) Of shock and awe

As we share the last newsletter of 2024 with the readers, it is time to take stock of the year that was for the economy. First is an overview of the bourses that were on a roller coaster ride through the year. Investors braced for the outcomes of Lok Sabha elections, a few key state elections, and the US Presidential elections. The strong dollar, high interest rates, and geopolitical crises unfolding around the globe didn't help either. Here's a rundown of how investors dealt with the shocks and what they can expect from the coming year.

2) Towards semiconductor self-reliance

Two things have shone prominently in 2024 in the tech sector--Artificial Intelligence and semiconductors. AI chip giant Nvidia's growth nearly doubled this year and experts predict that the company will soon hit $5 trillion in market cap. But behind this glittering success in the semiconductors sector is an intense race brewing where the US and China are competing to produce the world's most advanced chips. In 2024, India also made a promising start to enter this race. Here's a recap of the sector this year and what to expect from 2025.

3) Quickly taking off

A recent study by Meta shows that 91 percent of Indian online consumers are aware of quick commerce and more than half of them have used it for convenience and efficiency, primarily for food, grocery, and personal care items. Market research firm NIQ claims that quick commerce is the primary shopping platform for 31 percent of urban Indians. Besides, quick commerce is gradually finding acceptance in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. This is a summary of the explosive growth of quick commerce platforms in India this year. Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato believes that QC might just be a better business model than ecommerce. This push towards the new retail channel has become one of the highlights of the year as FMCG companies now insist on building a presence on quick commerce platforms. Let's take a look at the reasons behind this growth and what awaits in 2025.