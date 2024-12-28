Young people are responsible and well-prepared pet parents: study

Young people, especially Generation Z, are often thought to lack responsibility and foresight. Yet when it comes to their pets, a recent American survey reveals that these young owners are not only generous with their spending, but also among the best prepared to deal with the unexpected.

Some 66% of dog and cat owners describe their companions as “mischievous,” according to a survey* by Lemonade. In fact, 58% of owners confide that their four-legged friend has recently been up to mischief, whether by relieving themselves where they shouldn't (25%), rummaging through the rubbish (19%) or damaging furniture (12%).

Experience makes all the difference when it comes to dealing with the mischief of these furry friends. Seasoned owners, with more than five years' experience, report far fewer mishaps (36%) than novices (54%). The latter often learn the hard way, particularly in terms of damage or emergency veterinary visits.

But whether novice or experienced, all pet parents are faced with the expense of caring for their pets. Over the past two years, 16% of pets have had a mishap that required a vet visit, with an emergency visit costing an average of $210.

On this front, young people stand out, with 28% of Generation Z and 21% of Millennials having had to deal with this type of unforeseen event. But their secret weapon is foresight. In fact, 74% of young owners take out pet insurance, compared to just 54% of their elders. This often prevents them from getting into debt, an issue that affected 23% of owners in 2024.