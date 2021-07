A herdsman caresses Cobra, a prized Ladoum ram which is said to be worth 54,000 USD, in an enclosure featuring ceiling fans, faux chandeliers and multicoloured lighting at the famed Touba Taif sheep farm in Dakar, Senegal. The most prosperous Senegalese do not hesitate to pay a small fortune to sacrifice a Ladoum ram during the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha—also called Tabaski in West Africa—which begins next week.

Image: JOHN WESSELS / AFP