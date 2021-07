The Harappan city of Dholavira in Gujarat's Rann of Kutch has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site. Dating back to around 3000 BC and spread over 22 hectares, this fifth largest site of the Indus Valley civilisation was inhabited for about 1200 years. The site was discovered in the 1960s by archaeologist Jagat Pati Joshi.

Image: Shutterstock