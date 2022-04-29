  1. Home
By Forbes India
Published: Apr 29, 2022 03:16:22 PM IST
Updated: Apr 29, 2022 03:22:23 PM IST

Security guards wear protective clothing as office workers queue for Covid-19 nucleic acid tests at a makeshift testing site on April 28, 2022, in Beijing, China. China is trying to contain a spike in coronavirus cases in the capital after dozens tested positive in recent days, prompting local authorities to initiate mass testing in most districts and to lock down some neighbourhoods where cases are found in an effort to maintain the country's zero Covid strategy.
Image: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

