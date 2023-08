Billy Crudup, Sam Rockwell, Patricia Clarkson and Leslie Bibb join SAG-AFTRA members as they maintain picket lines across New York City on August 11, 2023 in New York City. Members of SAG-AFTRA and WGA (Writers Guild of America) have both walked out in their first joint strike against the studios since 1960. The strike has shut down a majority of Hollywood productions with writers in the third month of their strike against the Hollywood studios.



Image: John Nacion/Getty Images