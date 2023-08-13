Nigeria To Issue Blockchain-Based Certificates to National Youth Service Corps

Image: Shutterstock

Yusuf Kashafu, Director-General of NITDA, unveiled this initiative during a keynote address at a policy dialogue organised by NITDA in collaboration with Stakeholders in the Blockchain Technology Association of Nigeria (SiBAN). The discussion focused on adopting blockchain technology for sustainable economic growth and development.

Nigeria's National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) is taking innovative strides to combat the longstanding challenge of certificate forgery and enhance verification processes. In a recent announcement, the agency revealed its plan to harness blockchain technology for the authentication of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates.The rampant issue of forged certificates of NYSC has prompted NITDA to partner with NYSC's Director-General, Brigadier-General Yusha’u Ahmed. Together, they aim to establish a cutting-edge certificate authentication system built on blockchain. This technology-driven approach seeks to ensure the integrity and legitimacy of NYSC certificates, thereby fostering transparency and trust in the certification process.By employing blockchain, NITDA envisions a tamper-proof system that facilitates easy verification of the authenticity of NYSC certificates. This strategic move aligns with NITDA's commitment to address the challenges posed by certificate forgery, a concern that has long plagued Nigeria's certification landscape.Kashafu highlighted the transformative potential of blockchain technology in reshaping certificate verification. He emphasised the urgency to combat the pervasive issue of counterfeit NYSC certificates and underscored the power of blockchain to establish a secure and reliable verification system.The Nigerian government has been actively exploring ways to leverage technology to address certification challenges. The move toward blockchain-based verification reflects a growing recognition of the technology's potential to combat fraud and enhance data security.This initiative aligns with Nigeria's overarching drive to embrace blockchain technology and modernise its systems. By embracing innovation, Nigeria seeks to strengthen its record-keeping, infuse confidence in graduates' qualifications, and support sustainable economic development. This significant move represents a crucial stride towards a more reliable certification process, yielding advantages for individuals and institutions. Nigeria's embrace of blockchain paves the way for a future marked by the harmonious integration of trust, security, and pioneering solutions.