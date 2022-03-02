Ukrainian women fleeing the Russian invasion hold their children as they arrive at a temporary camp in Przemysl, Poland, on March 1, 2022. This conflict between Russia and Ukraine has created one of the biggest migration crises in Eastern Europe.

Image: Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters



