Dayananda murthy (left) has a weekly interaction with Metro Cash & Carry Smart Kirana executive Murali at his super market in Bandepalya, Tumkur, Karnataka. Murthy's Sri Basaveshwara super market was originally a general store that he had been running for two decades, until he converted it to a Smart Kirana under Metro's support. February 17, 2022

Image: Hemant Mishra for Forbes India



Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru. It was a baffling, yet a valid question. “Why should kiranas come to buy from you when we have such a great distribution network,” asked the chief executive officer of one of the top FMCG companies in India to his counterpart in Metro Cash & Carry India. “These guys (kirana owners) are effectively served by us. Aren’t they?” he smirked and looked inquisitively.



The conversation took place in early 2019 when the FMCG CEO was visiting the 1.30 lakh sq ft flagship outlet of Metro Cash & Carry India, the local arm of German wholesale retailer Metro AG located at Yeshwanthpur in Bengaluru.





