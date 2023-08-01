To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Photo of the day: Rescue and retrieve

Photo of the day: Rescue and retrieve

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 1, 2023 02:11:49 PM IST
Updated: Aug 1, 2023 02:19:57 PM IST

Photo of the day: Rescue and retrieveNDRF personnel during a search and rescue operation following an incident that happened on under construction Samruddhi Expressway. A crane fell on the slab of the bridge, in Shahapur, Thane, on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Until now, at least 14 dead bodies have been retrieved. Three people have been injured, and another six are feared to be trapped inside the collapsed structure.
Image: PTI Photo

