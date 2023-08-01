Photo of the day: Rescue and retrieve

NDRF personnel during a search and rescue operation following an incident that happened on under construction Samruddhi Expressway. A crane fell on the slab of the bridge, in Shahapur, Thane, on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Until now, at least 14 dead bodies have been retrieved. Three people have been injured, and another six are feared to be trapped inside the collapsed structure.

Image: PTI Photo





