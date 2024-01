Firefighters inspect collapsed wooden houses in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture in Japan, on January 2, 2024, a day after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture in the afternoon. Japanese rescuers battled against the clock and powerful aftershocks on January 2 to find survivors after a major earthquake that struck on New Year's Day, reportedly killing more than 20 people and leaving a trail of destruction.

Image: Kazuhiro Nogi / AFP