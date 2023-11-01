To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Photo of the day: Stubble burning and air pollution

By Forbes India
Published: Nov 1, 2023 01:33:02 PM IST
Updated: Nov 1, 2023 01:38:30 PM IST

Photo of the day: Stubble burning and air pollutionIn this photo taken on October 31, 2023, farmers burn straw stubble after a harvest in a paddy field on the outskirts of Jalandhar, Punjab. According to the Union Environment Ministry, the maximum share of farm fires in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution stood at 34 percent on November 3 last year and 48 percent on November 7, 2021. The Commission for Air Quality Management reports that the number of stubble-burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana has reduced by 56 percent and 40 percent, respectively, compared to last year
Image: Shammi Mehra / AFP

