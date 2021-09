Students wade through a waterlogged stretch after heavy rain at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Matasundari School, Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg, on September 1, 2021 in New Delhi, India. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority in an order on Monday permitted schools, colleges, technical and training institutes, coaching institutes, and libraries to re-open for students from class IX and above, and issued a detailed SOP for the same.