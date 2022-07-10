  1. Home
By Forbes India
Published: Jul 10, 2022 05:07:48 PM IST

Photo of the Day: Wimbledon's new champion

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates with the Venus Rosewater Dish trophy as she shows it to the crowd from the Centre court balcony after winning the women's singles final tennis match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on the thirteenth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 9, 2022.

Image: Adrian DENNIS / AFP

