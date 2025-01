Revelers perform as they take part in a parade during the "Blacks and Whites" carnival in Pasto, Colombia on January 3, 2025. - The Blacks and Whites carnival has its origins in a mix of Andean, Amazonian and Pacific cultural expressions, and it celebrates the ethnic diversity in the region and was proclaimed by UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage in 2009.

Image: Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP