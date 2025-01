A man stands near a partially frozen pond, next to a tree, on a chilly day in Ganderbal, Jammu & Kashmir on 4th January, 2025. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday and Sunday, accompanied by light to moderate rainfall in the nearby plains. The heaviest snowfall is expected from Saturday night to Monday morning.

Image: Idrees Abbas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images