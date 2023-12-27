From Vijay Verma to Tillotama Shome: 2023 Showstoppers, OTT edition

Actors

Amruta Subhash

Jaideep Ahlawat

Barun Sobti

Gulshan Devaiah

Jim Sarbh

Kay Kay Menon

Karishma Tanna

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Rajshri Deshpande

Sanya Malhotra

Shahid Kapoor

Tabu

Wamiqa Gabbi

Tillotama Shome

Vijay Varma

Directors

Abhay Pannu / Nikkhil Advani

Hansal Mehta

Konkona Sen Sharma

Vikramaditya Motwane

Raj & DK

Top performers of 2023 who turned heads, made headlines.Konkana Sen Sharma’s ‘The Mirror’ was the standout segment in Netflix anthologyAmruta Subhash, who made her debut with the National Award-winning film, stood out for her role as Seema, a house help, in the narrative that explored the politics of intimacy, desire and the class divide. She works in Marathi and Hindi films, television, and theatre, and is also a trained singer.Best known for his role as Delhi Police Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary in web series, Ahlawat delivered another performance that will be remembered for a long time—of a mathematician who helps his neighbour cover up a murder in. A Film and Television Institute of India graduate, Ahlawat is also appreciated for his performances in box-office successes likeandWith four OTT releases, Sobti has had a busy year. While he was lauded for his performances inand the lighter, it is inas a cop investigating a murder that Sobti dazzled. The actor, who rose to fame for his role as Arnav Singh Raizada in Star Plus’s romantic drama seriesin 2011, has also completed shooting for two other web series this year—andDevaiah, known for his bad guy roles, started the year with a turn as good cop Devi Singh in web series. But when the chance to take up the role of 4-Cut Atmaram—a hired assassin in a Sanjay Dutt-style get-up—turned up in Netflix’s, he was too intrigued to not take it up. And a lot of people were glad he did.Jim Sarbh received accolades for his role as Adil Khanna in the web series. But playing scientist Dr Homi Bhabha to perfection earned him an Emmy nomination this year. The actor, who has been part of films like, has also regularly appeared in theatre productions.In 1999, when Menon made his box office debut with a lead role in(a movie on the Bhopal gas tragedy), it went mostly unnoticed. This year, the 57-year-old earned accolades for his performance in Netflix’s, a series based on the Bhopal disaster. He also delivered strong performances inandon Amazon Prime Video, and had a big-screen release with Love-All.The actor played the role of Jagruti Pathak, a journalist caught in the nexus of the police, the underworld and the media, in the series. Her performance won her an award for best lead actress at the Busan International Film Festival’s 2023 Asia Content Awards and Global OTT Awards. Her other recent credits include Prime Video seriesand ZEE5 filmThe Bollywood star made her OTT debut this year with Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller, and was also appreciated for her lead role in Hansal Mehta’swhich was screened at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023. Though Kapoor Khan will return to commercial cinemaandin 2024, her OTT choices this year speak volumes about her intent to focus on artistic merit alongside stardom.She bagged the Filmfare OTT award for ‘Best Actor, Series (Female)’ for Netflix’s. She received unanimous appreciation for her sensitive and gritty portrayal of a woman who lost her children in the Uphaar cinema tragedy in 1997. This year, her upcoming filmmade its world premiere at South Korea’s Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival.While she had big screen roles in Atlee’sand Meghna Gulzar’s, it was her lead role as a cop in the OTT filmthat marked Malhotra’s standout performance in 2023. She also has the lead role in the film, a remake of the well-regarded and sensitive Malayalam film, which premiered at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival.He made his digital debut this year with Raj and DK’s web show. He also starred in Ali Abbas Zafar’s film Bloody Daddy, which premiered on JioCinema. Both projects were the most-watched in their respective categories. Kapoor has also announced his next film, Deva, which is scheduled to release on the big screen in October 2024.After her OTT debut in 2020 with Mira Nair’son Netflix, this year, she delivered a terrific performance in Vishal Bhardwaj’s, a spy thriller based on Amar Bhushan’s espionage novel titled Escape to Nowhere. In early 2023, she was also seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’son Netflix.This year was a busy one for Gabbi, who received accolades for her perfomances in Vikramaditya Motwane’sand Vishal Bhardwaj’s, which released on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix respectively. She was also seen in an episode inand played a leading role in Bhardwaj’s, an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel The Sittaford Mystery.She says OTT platforms have helped her work reach many homes, especially in India. In the last two years, the actor has earned recognition after delivering exceptional performances in shows and movies likeand. In 2023, she got appreciated for her roles inandThestar has had a fantastic year. He delivered stellar performances in back-to-back with OTT releases like, and. He was last seen in Sumit Saxena’s cop dramaon JioCinema. The 37-year-old actor recently bagged a Filmfare award for his performance inProducer Nikkhil Advani and director Abhay Pannu released Season 2 ofthis year, the story of the extraordinary scientists Dr Homi Bhabha and Dr Vikram Sarabhai. The show was well-received. Advani, in a previous interview with Forbes India, spoke about how a key motivator for the show is to give India’s youth role models beyond cricketers and Bollywood actors.The filmmaker had two hit OTT releases this year—, which told the story of a journalist’s murder and the unfair conviction of his colleague; and, focussed on the mastermind of a counterfeit scandal that rocked the country. Mehta, a National Award winner, is known for his gritty, well-researched and realistic portrayals of India, especially through his non-fiction outings.The actor-director has broken ground with her fresh approach to cinema, offering a female gaze to portray sensitive women-led stories. This year, she returned to direction after a seven-year-gap, with a short film called ‘The Mirror’, part of theanthology. Starring Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash, it featured themes of female desire, class and power, and many critics called it the best short of the anthology.Vikramaditya Motwane’srecreated Bombay’s jazz era, depicted by an ensemble cast of Aditi Rao Hydari, Wamiqa Gabbi and Aparshakti Khurana, among others. Featuring a visually grand universe with understated performances, Motwane’s series was well-received, and offered an inside look at the finer points of movie-making, and the politics that underline it.It’s been a busy year for filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Their Netflix show,, released in August, a thriller dark comedy with Dulquer Salman and Rajkummar Rao, centred on drug cartels. They also directed the well-received Shahid Kapoor-starrer, another thriller with black comedy weaved in, about the world of counterfeits. The duo will direct the Indian spin-off of Amazon Prime’s global spy franchise,