I am constantly competing with myself. I am not competing with anyone else: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a sheepish smile to her stylist as he catches her pouting while taking a few top-angle selfies. Dressed in a grey pant-suit, the actor has only minutes ago completed a photo shoot with Forbes India at Mehboob Studios in Bandra, Mumbai, and is waiting to record a video interview when she tries to capture herself in all her glory. Her obsession with the camera is an open secret, and something that she admits to with a lot of pride. And that the camera has loved her back in equal measure is evident from the fact that the 43-year-old completed 23 years in the Indian film industry in 2023—a year in which she made her streaming debut with Jaane Jaan and turned producer with The Buckingham Murders.
One of the most glamorous and accomplished stars of her time, Kapoor Khan has been a crowd-puller who’s held her own amid raging competition since making her acting debut with Refugee in 2000. She attributes it to her single-minded focus and dedication to her craft. “I love acting… that’s my top priority, playing different parts. I have wanted to do it since I was a child. I get attracted to just being in front of the camera. It’s something that I will always do with passion because I enjoy doing it,” she says.