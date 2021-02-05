  1. Home
4G internet services restored across Jammu and Kashmir

All mobile internet users will get access to 4G internet services in the Kashmir Valley after 551 days.

By Aditi Agrawal
Published: Feb 5, 2021 09:45:09 PM IST
Updated: Feb 5, 2021 10:04:04 PM IST

img_147849_tipusultan_bg-900Image for representation purposes only. Tipu Sultan Wani, 31, has developed local alternatives for Chinese short-video app TikTok and file sharing app ShareIt along with his brother Mohd Farooq. 
Image: Kamran Yousuf for Forbes India

After a long wait of 551 days, 4G mobile internet services will finally be restored in the new union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the latest order, 4G internet services have been restored in the entire valley, including for prepaid users. The only caveat is that prepaid users will be provided 4G access only after verification, as is the case for postpaid users right now.

Click here for the copy of the order.

Rohit Kansal had earlier tweeted this evening, “4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K”. Kansal is the principal secretary of information to the government of Jammu and Kashmir. The last order from the J&K Home Department that renewed suspension of 4G services expires tomorrow, that is, February 6.

After the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, all communication services had been suspended in the newly formed union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. On August 16, 2020, a year later, 4G internet services were restored in two districts — Ganderbal (Kashmir) and Udhampur (Jammu) — on a trial basis. 26 districts of the new UT have remained devoid of high-speed mobile internet services and have remained restricted to 2G services.  

