Brick, Click, Phygital...and now?

Who buys insurance online? Well, this question doesn’t make sense today—but over a decade ago, when Yashish Dahiya rolled out Policybazaar in 2008, the attempt drew widespread disbelief.





A chief executive officer of an insurance company was cynically dismissive. “We pay customers to buy an insurance policy. Do you think they would come online to buy one,” he asked. The entrepreneur held his ground. “The customer was willing to buy. But the industry was not willing to sell,” he remarked then.





By 2012, things didn’t improve much. Praveen Sinha too had his share of disbelievers, who raised two points: ‘How can people buy clothes without touch and feel,’ and ‘fashion can’t be sold online.’ Sinha, along with his cofounders Arun Chandra Mohan and Lakshmi Potluri, stayed adamant and started Jabong, an fashion e-tailer. “We believed in this model,” adds Sinha, who went on to start private labels in Jabong.

Cut to 2020. Dahiya has turned the insurance aggregator venture into a unicorn, and plans to go public next year; Kashyap sold his venture to MakeMyTrip in 2016, and now he runs a money management platform; and Sinha exited Jabong in 2015, and is now managing director at alternate lending platform PinCap.

While a lot transformed over the past decade—offline players moved online; online players went offline—Covid precipitated a drastic change in consumer behaviour. “The pandemic has completely changed the nature of consumers toward insurance,” says Dahiya, cofounder and group CEO at Policybazaar. For the first time, the industry is seeing a genuine pull of consumers towards buying insurance, he says. The coronavirus will leave a lasting legacy: physical distancing. “Online will grow even faster," he says. New models will keep disrupting the online and offline world.