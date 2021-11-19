Farmers celebrate after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he will repeal the controversial farm laws, at the Ghazipur farmers protest site near Delhi-UP border, India, November 19, 2021.

Image: Anushree Fadnavis/ Reuters

P



“Despite our best intention to support our farmers, especially the small farmers, we could not take them into confidence. I apologise to our fellow citizens. The Union government has decided to repeal all three farm laws,” Modi said in a televised address to the nation ahead of the elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab where the protests have been most dominant.

Since September 2020, farmers throughout the country have been protesting the three farm laws—Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; (2) Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020; and (3)Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020—that they believe would have benefitted private players and adversely impacted their livelihood.





The announcement came on the occasion of Guru Purab that marks Sikhism founder Guru Nanak's birth anniversary. “The word going around was that BJP will witness massive electoral losses in UP in the upcoming elections. This announcement on Guru Purab and close to the election is to soften the blow, but even then this was bound to happen—if not today they’d have had to repeal the laws sometime,” says cardiologist Swaiman Singh who has been treating the protesting farmers at the Delhi borders since December 2020. The laws are now set to be repealed in Parliament in the winter session starting November 29.





The protesting farmers who are stationed at six of the Delhi borders since November 26, 2020, say that they would continue the protests till the farm laws are formally repealed. “We will keep protesting till the laws are repealed in Parliament. The scheduled rallies will take place. We will only leave when we have the absolute certainty that we won’t be cheated,” says Kulwant Singh Sandhu, a farmer from Jalandhar, Punjab, who has been part of all the 11 rounds of discussions that farmer organisations have had with the Centre till date.





While farmers have been protesting the laws well before they were passed in Parliament, it was on November 26, 2020 that tens of thousands of farmers, majorly from Punjab and Haryana, marched to the borders of Delhi demanding that the laws be abolished. When the government refused to take back the laws during the initial rounds of discussions between the farmers and the Centre, farmers built temporary houses at the borders of Delhi and have been campaigning for the cause, weathering hail, rain, blazing heat, and even bone-chilling cold ever since.





As per news reports, more than 600 farmers have lost their lives in the protests so far. One major contributor was the violent events following a tractor parade organised by protesting farmers on January 26 in the national capital.





The repeal of the farm laws doesn’t bode well for many agritech players. Krishna Agro & GDCA, an agritech startup in Gonda District, Uttar Pradesh, was part of the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme that aims to reap the benefit of scale in terms of procurement of inputs, availing common services and marketing of products. The company was to be granted 85 percent of the cost for improvised crop processing where farmers would have been direct shareholders. “Based on the new farm laws we signed multiple MOUs with many foreign buyers who will directly buy from us but as these three farm laws are repealed, we will now have to sell these foreign companies our processed goods with an old method which will make the goods 20 percent costlier to the buyer and there is a chance they may now buy the same agriculture produce from China, Thailand, and Vietnam and not us,” rues Parth Tripathi, Director of Krishna Agro & GDCA, an ODOP project.





“If the three repealed laws were implemented, it could have brought new channels for trading for the farmers, and startups like ours could have helped such an ecosystem to be more transparent, providing better returns directly to the farmers,” says Amit Srivastva, co-founder and CEO, InfyU labs, an agritech startup dealing with quality assurance of fruits and vegetables. “However, we will now try to provide benefits to the farmers by working with APMCs,” he adds.





Hemendra Mathur, an agritech investor, believes that a new policy formulation is necessary, “I hope that each state can have an agritech policy that provides farmers access to new emerging innovations which can solve typical farming challenges of access to markets, inputs, data, advisory, credit, and insurance. States like Karnataka, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh are already engaging with startups in agriculture and allied industries such as dairy and fisheries.”





Dr Singh says that any new policy being considered by the government needs to be discussed with the farmers first. “Whatever the government plans to do next, it’s very important that they take farmers’ perspective into account. With the repeal of the laws, the situation doesn’t improve, it just doesn’t get worse. We still need to figure out ways to strengthen the agriculture practices in India. The mandi system is in shambles, an MSP guarantee needs to be established, but at least the worst is over and now we can work towards improving the lives of our farmers,” says Singh.









rime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning announced that the three farm laws, which have been a point of contention between the farmers and the Centre for more than a year, will be repealed.