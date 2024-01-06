From an EV upstart In Chattisgarh playing for the big leagues, to startups braving a funding winter—our top reads of the week

1. Highs and lows The Indian stock market grappled with global monetary tightening fears and foreign fund outflows early in 2023. As we embark on the journey into 2024, the Indian stock market finds itself at a crossroads. India boasts of robust macros, a resilient banking sector with clean balance sheets, and minimal corporate leverage. These factors enable a flourishing economic landscape, underscoring India’s ability to weather global uncertainties. Then, election years are volatile for stock markets. Will the country be able to navigate a challenging investment landscape in 2024? ICICI Prudential AMC’s S Naren writes. Read more
2. Walking on thin ice In the world of entrepreneurship, which looked nothing short of fantasy during the unprecedented funding spring of 2021, the threat of a severe funding squeeze started to look very real starting from the second half of 2022. And it turned fatal towards the fag end of 2022, beginning of 2023. As entrepreneurs prepare to endure a harsh winter which may thaw over the next few months, they need to remind themselves that a lot still has to be done. Winter is here, and the game is getting intense. Here’s how startups can survive the freezing funding winter. Read more
3. Going the extra mile In 2023, Godawari Electric Motors decided to plunge into the business of manufacturing EVs by rolling out the mother brand, Eblu. It started with an e-auto and e-cycle in March, and in September was getting ready to roll out the EV two-wheeler scooter, Feo. Eblu, the Chattisgarh-based EV upstart, is trying to break into the big boys' club by positioning electric two-wheelers as a 'family scooter'. It is on track to cross the sales mark of 2,000 units by March 2024. The brand has managed to attract enough interest among retailers and, by March, the numbers are expected to rise from 55 to 100. Can Eblu give an electrifying fight to biggies like Ola, Ather, TVS, and Bajaj as EVs enter an exciting phase in 2024? Find out.
4. Life and lessons Governments need to stop classifying people by age group and treating them differently, or segregating them, says Mauro F Guillén. The author of many books, Guillén is also the William H. Wurster Professor of Multinational Management and Vice Dean of the MBA Program for Executives at Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. Here he talks about the shaping of a post-generational society and its implications for businesses, governments, and society at large. Read more
5. The best jugalbandi What started as preparing for a college annual function in 1984 has grown and evolved into one of the most successful musical pairings in the Hindi film industry. Vishal Bhardwaj has won eight National Awards, four of which are for his music compositions, while Rekha Bhardwaj has won one National Award and three Filmfare Awards, among others. Their jugalbandi in life and music continues, and here's what it has taken them to get where they are.
6. The best of waste In this episode of Forbes India Tech Conversations, Bhagyashree Bhansali Jain, founder of The Disposal Company, gives us a brief overview of her work which is trying to get businesses to reduce and recycle their plastic. In the process, Jain is also attempting to improve working conditions and earnings for rag pickers. Tune in.
7. In the spotlight Wamiqa Gabbi was nine years old when she first saw Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas (2002). She became obsessed with the opulence of the film, the sophistication of its sets, and the graceful dance sequences. Almost 20 years later, when she performed a mujra as part of the introduction sequence of her character Niloufer in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Jubilee, her joy knew no bounds. She has been in front of the camera since she was a toddler. Now, with a string of strong performances across genres and languages, she has sealed her position among actors to watch out for. Here’s her story.