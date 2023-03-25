 From Tata Consultancy Services CEO Rajesh Gopinathan's shocking resignation to Amit Chandra's philanthropic endeavours, here are our most-read stories of the week







Shocks and surprises

Tata Consultancy Services CEO Rajesh Gopinathan resigned on March 16, shocking even insiders. The company’s board named K Krithivasan, another company veteran, as CEO designate, and added that Gopinathan would help with the transition through September 15. This still doesn’t answer why Gopinathan had to quit, making this a story of unintended consequences and lingering questions. Read here









The great collapse

On March 10, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) was closed by California bank regulators, making it the second-largest bank failure since Washington Mutual in 2008. There was turbulence in Europe as well due to Credit Suisse, with its key shareholder refusing to provide additional support through the infusion of capital. The bank crises are unlikely to result in a great financial disaster but are sizeable enough to create volatility and shake confidence. How safe is India? Read here







Potential to shine

The legacy of any sporting event has two sides to it. The first legacy is the physical infrastructure created, and the second is the effect on those who have been part of it, as well as how those in the vicinity will benefit from it. Given the significant numbers of Indian people who were involved in the FIFA World Cup, perhaps the Indian government should be addressing how this talent could be used to boost India’s own sports industry. Read here







Discover

Flush with funds, operationally profitable and bringing in revenues of Rs 1,300 a year. Meet India’s answer to Whole Foods, FreshToHome, a fish and meat delivery platform. In seven years, the company has raised more than $250 million. In 2020, it raised $121 million in its Series-C round, yet it doesn’t speak about its valuation. It would rather be known as a proficorn—a unicorn or startup that’s operationally profitable. Read more to know why its founder, Shan Kadavil, doesn’t pay much attention to being a unicorn, but a one-stop shop for non-vegetarians in India.In this week’s Pathbreakers, Forbes India's Neha Bothra speaks to Manoj Kumar, CEO of Naandi Foundation, to decode how Kumar pioneered the implementation of 'Arakunomics' to create sustainable ecosystems and empower marginalised communities to break the chain of poverty. Explore Araku Valley's powerful metamorphosis from a crime-ridden backward region, cut off from the country, to a globally acclaimed gourmet coffee producer in this conversation.Ducati SuperSport 950 S has a full 937ccs on two wheels, an L-twin engine that makes 110hp and 93.5Nm, and 210 kilos to haul. The numbers may seem a little scary for a two-wheeler, but the way this bike handles feels friendlier on the roads. Watch this episode of Forbes India Momentum to find out why Ducati SuperSport 950 S shows the best side of a tamed beast.Do you know that Amit Chandra, chairperson of Bain Capital India, started giving back to society right from the time he got his first paycheck? What are the beliefs and actions that shape the philanthropy that Chandra, co-founder of the ATE Chandra Foundation, practices along with his wife Archana who runs the Jai Vakeel Foundation? In the conversation, he also shares why most millennials will consider his career strategy "boring", and why, after all these years, work-life balance remains something he has aspired to but never achieved. Watch this episode of Leadership Mantras to know more.