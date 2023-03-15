How Shan Kadavil is building FreshToHome into a proficorn





In a startup ecosystem that’s obsessed with churning unicorns, Shan Kadavil claims to be an exception.



The CEO of the seven-year-old startup, FreshToHome doesn’t believe in chasing sky-high valuations, or at least flaunting it, even as he raised a spectacular $104 million amidst a funding winter. Instead, the 45-year-old is playing the long game, when he intends to take his company public three years later and in the process, win over the bourses. That has meant a steady focus on operating income and profitability at his fish and meat delivery platform, which he claims is already bringing in revenues of Rs1,300 crore a year and is operationally profitable.





For the Love of Fish



Swimming Against the Tide



Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.