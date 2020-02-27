Nominees for the CNBC-TV18 Indian Business Leader Awards 2020 announced







Sr. No. Categories Winners 1 Outstanding Business Leader of the Year Rajesh Gopinathan



Suresh Narayanan



Varun Berry



CP Gurnani



Keki Mistry 2 Outstanding Company of the Year HDFC Bank



Britannia Industries



Titan



Hindustan Unilever



Nestle India 3 Most Promising Company of the Year Vinati Organics Ltd



Escorts



KEC International



Astral Pipes



Aarti Industries Ltd



Sundaram Fastners 4 Young Turk of the Year Rivigo



Policybazaar.com



Freshworks



Swiggy



Grey Orange 5 Young Turks Start-up of the Year Meesho



Bounce



Dunzo



Vedantu



Locus



Curefit 6 Lifetime Achievement Deepak Parekh



Adi Godrej



Anu Aga



Sudha Murty 7 The Disruptors UPI



Bira91



Nykaa.com



Zerodha 8 State of the Year Maharashtra



Haryana



Madhya Pradesh



Telagana



Tamil Nadu



Punjab 9 Brand Campaign of the Year Fevicol



Coca Cola



KIA



Combiflam 10 Iconic Company of the Year Tata Consultancy Services



Reliance Industries Ltd



Life Insurance Corporation of India



Flipkart



State Bank of India 11 Iconic Business Leader of the Year Mukesh Ambani



Ratan Tata



Satya Nadella



Indira Nooyi



Deepak Parekh



N R Narayan Murthy



Rahul Bajaj



Adi Godrej 12 Iconic Sports Leader of the Year P. Gopichand



Rahul Dravid



Raninder Singh 13 Iconic Entertainment Leader of the Year Karan Johar



Ekta Kapoor



Aditya Chopra



Ajay & Sanjeev Bijli



Shah Rukh Khan

Which company performed outstandingly this year? Which startup deserves the Young Turk of the Year award? The India Business Leadership Awards (IBLA) is a platform to recognise industry disruptors and leaders, across various industries, for those creating history with their exceptional leadership skills, while keeping a keen eye on India’s future.This year, the award ceremony will be held on February 28. Here is the complete list of the nominees across multiple categories for IBLA 2020.