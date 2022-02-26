Discover



Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

The global economy moved into unchartered territory after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation, against Ukraine and began its invasion. Russian troops and tanks stormed in, targeting military installations and airfields. The domino effects started showing as crude oil prices moved beyond $100 per barrel. How does this impact India on different frontiers? Here's a look in 10 simple chartsSince the first edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008, Punjab Kings, erstwhile Kings XI Punjab, has been led by eight different captains and guided by nine different coaches. The funda for a blockbuster show was simple: Buy one or two power hitters, garnish the protein-loaded team with some fancy coach or mentor—at times even both— get some monstrous sixes, and win the match. But something was amiss and it showed in the continuous change of reigns. What went wrong and what's the new strategy? Find out in this deep dive into the inner workings of Punjab Kings.Lido Learning, an edtech startup that announced closure recently surprising employees, customers and investors, may have found potential buyers in Byju’s, Vedantu, Unacademy and Reliance. News of Lido shuttering came as a shock to many who believed the startup was in good health. Here's the lowdown of how botched investment deals and bad hiring decisions led to the downfall of the Mumbai-based edtech player.Yashish Dahiya, along with Alok Bansal and Avaneesh Nirjar, launched Policybazaar in July 2008, as an insurance comparison website. It took three years to convince people that their insurance selling model works. In 2011, regulations by the Indian government forced the launch of Paisabazaar, a separate business to sell its banking products. In 2020, on November 15, PB Fintech listed shares on the BSE and NSE at a premium of 17.35 percent. But since then a lot has changed.Dalal street veterans and investors born in the pandemic have been equally looking forward to the LIC IPO even before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave the assurance of its arrival in her budget speech earlier this month. Continuing to dive into the 652 pages of the offer document, Forbes India's Pooja Sarkar looks at its portfolio of investments.Several former European leaders—including Finland's premier, Italy's cabinet head—who held crucial board positions in Russian companies including its largest bank, its largest car-sharing platform, and more, stepped down from the boards of directors of Russian companies after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine. The brain drain is underway, starting all the way on the top.From the fall of the Soviet Union and Ukraine's independence to the Budapest Memorandum, the country's NATO ambition, Crimea, and more: a look at pivotal turning points in the last 30 years that led to today's full-scale war.