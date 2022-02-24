News of Lido shuttering came as a shock to many who believed the startup—which provided live online tuitions to students from classes K-9 in maths, science, English and coding in small groups of six

Days after it was reported that edtech startup Lido Learning was closing as it had run out of money, Forbes India has learnt that the Mumbai-based edtech startup is in talks with potential buyers. Byju’s, Vedantu, Unacademy and Reliance are in the fray to buy the three-year-old company, a person familiar with the matter tells Forbes India. Vedantu, he says, is the frontrunner. When reached out for a comment, Vedantu denied any such development.



News of Lido shuttering came as a shock to many who believed the startup—which provided live online tuitions to students from classes K-9 in maths, science, English and coding in small groups of six, charging anywhere between Rs25,000 and Rs90,000 after discounts—was in good health.





So what went wrong?

