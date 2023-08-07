To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Storyboard18 YoungGuns is here—the biggest celebration of next-gen creativity

We honour, recognise and celebrate promising young individuals through Storyboard18's YoungGuns initiative, a flagship programme from the Network18 Group

By Storyboard18
Published: Aug 7, 2023 10:06:27 AM IST
Updated: Aug 7, 2023 11:16:14 AM IST

Storyboard18 will honour the YoungGuns at a ceremony in August.

YoungGuns is the grandest celebration of the brightest brains, revolutionary ideas and creativity enhanced by technology, which are putting India on the global map, creating future-ready brands, and powering the growth of businesses. The work of young professionals in advertising and marketing has helped brands and businesses grow and given India greater creative and business clout the world over. We honour, recognise and celebrate these pathbreaking, promising young individuals through Storyboard18’s YoungGuns initiative, a flagship programme from the Network18 Group.

It's the age of Augmented Intelligence, where tech-powered human creativity drives brands and businesses. At the heart of the great tech wave is a new generation of talent paving the way to the future.

Storyboard18's YoungGuns is the biggest celebration of future-ready young professionals in advertising and marketing who are driving businesses and brands forward and bringing glory to India globally.

Their work has helped brands and businesses grow and given India greater creative and business clout the world over.

YoungGuns is the grandest celebration of the brightest brains, revolutionary ideas and creativity enhanced by technology, which are putting India on the global map, creating future-ready brands, and powering the growth of businesses.

Storyboard18 will honour the YoungGuns at a glittering ceremony in August. There will be illuminating conversations with the leading lights as breakthrough talent and marketing and business leaders come together for an exclusive gathering to encourage, support and celebrate the bold brand makers.

With the spotlight on the young talent, the event also aims to bring out forward-thinking ideas that leave a mark in this brave, new tech-fuelled world.

So, stay on top of the breakthroughs and what’s coming. Keep watching this space for more.

