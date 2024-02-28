Solid, liquid and Inox: Firing on all cylinders

Mumbai, 2024. “It's not that I bought a stock, I sold it, and I made a loss,” stresses Siddharth Jain. “It was not a normal loss,” he underlines, explaining the magnitude of the suffering that he endured for five years. “I just kept trying to fix, fix, fix, and then one fine day, I realised that it just can’t be fixed,” rues the third-generation founder, who goes down memory lane to revisit the first big low moment in his entrepreneurial journey. “It was five years of torture… yeah, it was indeed torture,” reiterates the mechanical engineer, who joined the family business of industrial gases, cryogenic engineering and entertainment in 2001. A few years later, he went on to study MBA from INSEAD in France, and then returned to India in 2006.