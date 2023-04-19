Will there be a respite from the ongoing Covid-19 spike?





This time two years ago, India was descending into its deadliest Covid-19 crisis. It was at the doorstep of a second coronavirus wave that would lead to people scrambling for oxygen and hospital beds, and high death tolls. Two years later, in 2023, there is another coronavirus surge, this time led largely by the Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 or ‘Arcturus’. The World Health Organization (WHO) is monitoring the spread of this sub-variant, which experts Forbes India spoke with say is infectious, but so far does not seem to be deadly. They advise people to be cautious, and say that test positivity rates, hospitalisations and severity of symptoms need to be closely monitored.





Where do we stand with the vaccination?





