Rise of fintech 2.0 - The next phase of fintech evolution

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Ashish Wadhwani, Managing Partner, IvyCap Ventures, in his keynote address at the Forbes India and AWS "The Mavericks: The Rise of Fintech 2.0" event, which was held at the ITC Windsor Bengaluru, spoke about the "Evolution of Fintech: The Next Phase" and how technology is the prime factor, without embracing technologies like data and the AI/ML revolution, financial services cannot function. Next, blockchain technologies also are driving change with their wide applications like trade finances, quick processes, etc. Followed by this, cloud computing and SaaS are extremely imperative for the future of Fintech.