



If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die.

Warren Buffett

American investor



I think frugality drives innovation, just like other constraints do. One of the only ways to get out of a tight box is to invent your way out.

—Jeff Bezos

American entrepreneur



Wealth isn’t the same thing as intelligence.

—Larry Ellison

American entrepreneur



America is built around this premise that you can do it, and there are an awful lot of people who are unlikely to have done it who did.

—Michael Bloomberg

American entrepreneur



Money is misunderstood. The fact is if you want to be successful, the money will follow you. If you are a doctor, something else will follow you. If you are successful, there is an accompaniment and if your goal is just to make money, you won’t succeed. Money is a commodity to use, not to be dictated by.

—Frank Lowy

Australian-Israeli businessman



I can understand about having millions of dollars. There’s meaningful freedom that comes with that, but once you get much beyond that I have to tell you, it’s the same hamburger.

—Bill Gates

American entrepreneur



I’m coming to this world not to work. I want to come to this world to enjoy my life. I don’t want to die in my office. I want to die on the beaches.

—Jack Ma

Chinese entrepreneur



I feel there’s an existential angst among young people. I didn’t have that. They see enormous mountains, where I only saw one little hill to climb.

—Sergey Brin

American entrepreneur



My philosophy is that if I have any money, I invest it in new ventures and not have it sitting around.

—Richard Branson

British entrepreneur



It is impossible to live without failing at something, unless you live so cautiously that you might as well not have lived at all, in which case you have failed by default.

—JK Rowling

British author



As you start your journey, the first thing you should do is throw away that store-bought map and begin to draw your own.

—Michael Dell

American entrepreneur





