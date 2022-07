You may not have heard of Dixon Technologies but it manufactures electronics including consumer electronics, home appliances, and more, for some of the largest companies in India and around the world, including Xiaomi, Panasonic, Motorola, Philips, and so on. Cover story author Naini Thaker gives you a glimpse into Vachani's and Dixon's journey, and his travails and triumphs with entrepreneurship in pre-liberalised India and post it