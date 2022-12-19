Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Neeraj Chopra and his journey to becoming an all-time great

By Kathakali Chanda Forbes India Staff
215 Listen ins
 

Neeraj Chopra became the first track and field athlete from India to win an Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. In 2022, he became the first Indian to win the Diamond League final with a javelin throw of 88.44 metres. The Haryana lad has become the most written-about sportsperson this year. His achievements have landed him on the cover of our 2022 Year-Ender Special. In this podcast, Kathakali Chanda talks about her cover story which analyses how Chopra has given Indian athletics a seat at the table

