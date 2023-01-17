Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. The FY23 Budget fiscal math puzzle

The FY23 Budget fiscal math puzzle

By Nasrin Sultana
This will be the final full-year Union Budget under the current government before the general elections in mid-2024 and comes at a time when the government is trying to weigh spending priorities, without compromising on fiscal prudence and the inflation target. Fiscal consolidation, reforms, and growth are some key factors markets will be looking out for. Is the FY23 budget math more challenging than meets the eye? To decode this fiscal puzzle, Forbes India's Nasrin Sultana speaks to Rahul Bajoria, MD and Head of Emerging Markets Asia Economies Ex-China), Barclays

