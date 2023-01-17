The FY23 Budget fiscal math puzzle

This will be the final full-year Union Budget under the current government before the general elections in mid-2024 and comes at a time when the government is trying to weigh spending priorities, without compromising on fiscal prudence and the inflation target. Fiscal consolidation, reforms, and growth are some key factors markets will be looking out for. Is the FY23 budget math more challenging than meets the eye? To decode this fiscal puzzle, Forbes India's Nasrin Sultana speaks to Rahul Bajoria, MD and Head of Emerging Markets Asia Economies Ex-China), Barclays