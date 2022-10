Reliance Jio Infocomm, the wireless business of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries and the country's biggest mobile carrier, has chosen Nokia as a major 5G supplier, the Finnish telecom equipment maker said yesterday, Reuters reports. Biocon is looking to tap a $700 million market via a Japanese alliance for two of its biosimilar products. And Flipkart is launching a metaverse space called Flipverse in partnership with Polygon-incubated eDAO