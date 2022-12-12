Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  Best of 2022 Ep1: Francisco D'Souza on the vision for IP-led tech services companies at RECOGNIZE

Best of 2022 Ep1: Francisco D'Souza on the vision for IP-led tech services companies at RECOGNIZE

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
93 Listen ins
 

In this episode, we go back to a conversation with Francisco D'Souza, co-founder and former CEO of Cognizant Technology Solutions, from February this year. In 2020, after more than 25 years at Cognizant, Francisco stepped back from the IT services giant he helped found and build. Since then he's been working on his next innings, as co-founder and managing partner at RECOGNIZE, a $1.3 billion private equity firm in the US that focuses on intellectual-property-led tech services ventures delivering business outcomes

