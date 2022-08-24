From a Hong Kong casino to Shell, Boeing, and Ikea, Saravana Kumar dreams of Coimbatore's first SaaS unicorn

In this episode, Saravana Kumar, founder and CEO of Kovai.co, talks about how he bootstrapped his company from one customer — a casino in Hong Kong — to thousands, including Shell, Boeing and Ikea, in a niche software area, growing to a $10 million ARR SaaS venture out of London and Coimbatore. Saravana — who went from a distance-learning MCA degree to a successful software entrepreneur — now wants to triple revenue by 2024 and then create the first SaaS unicorn from his home district in south India