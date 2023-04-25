Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. SwitchOn's founders on how they're helping ITC, Unilever and SKF automate quality checks on the go

SwitchOn's founders on how they're helping ITC, Unilever and SKF automate quality checks on the go

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
486 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Aniruddha Banerjee and Avra Banerjee, cousins-turned co-founders, talk about how the quality inspection processes at some of the world's largest manufacturers are ripe for innovative interventions, as much of those remain manual. To that end, they're building an IoT, computer vision and machine learning-based platform at their five-year-old venture, SwitchOn, with customers such as ITC, Unilever and SKF. SwitchOn has recently raised $4.2 million in series A funding, and the Banerjees are looking to increase their revenue by 10X this year to $15 million

Infosys Vishal Salvi 04_sm

Vishal Salvi at Infosys on why the company's cybersecurity practice team has grown 5X in four years

Apr 24, 2023
Arun Kumar Celesta_SM

Startup Fridays S4 Ep11: Arun Kumar at Celesta on tough times revealing resilient founders, great investments

Apr 24, 2023
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

Apple opens second India store today; committed to growth in the country, CEO Tim Cook says

Apr 20, 2023
PupilMesh 1_SM

PupilMesh's founders on their dream of building Iron Man's helmet for Indian soldiers

Apr 18, 2023
SpotDraft Co-Founders Group_sm

Startup Fridays S4 Ep10: SpotDraft's founders on spit-and-a-handshake in the age of machines and AI

Apr 17, 2023
Forbes India Tech Briefing Podcast_800X600_Logo

Elon Musk starting an AI venture — reports; SpaceX Super Heavy rocket test as early as today

Apr 17, 2023
See More