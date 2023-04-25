SwitchOn's founders on how they're helping ITC, Unilever and SKF automate quality checks on the go

In this episode, Aniruddha Banerjee and Avra Banerjee, cousins-turned co-founders, talk about how the quality inspection processes at some of the world's largest manufacturers are ripe for innovative interventions, as much of those remain manual. To that end, they're building an IoT, computer vision and machine learning-based platform at their five-year-old venture, SwitchOn, with customers such as ITC, Unilever and SKF. SwitchOn has recently raised $4.2 million in series A funding, and the Banerjees are looking to increase their revenue by 10X this year to $15 million