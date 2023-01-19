Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Yamini Bhat and Venkat Malladi on learning as founders, 140 pct NRR, and the next phase of growth at Vymo

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
In this episode, Yamini Bhat and Venkat Malladi, co-founders of Vymo talk about how their 10-year-old venture has found traction for its financial industry focused sales engagement cloud software in the US, Japan, India and five other markets. The company enjoys a net retention rate of 140 percent, they say, putting them among the best SaaS businesses, on that metric â€” widely used to get a sense of how well a subscription-based cloud business is doing. They also talk about learning to traverse the changing landscape of challenges as they grew to a 500-person team over the last several ye

