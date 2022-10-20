  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Can we trust India's drug regulator? Dinesh Thakur and Prashant Reddy weigh in

Can we trust India's drug regulator? Dinesh Thakur and Prashant Reddy weigh in

By Divya J Shekhar Forbes India Staff
58 Listen ins
 

Four cough and cold syrups made in India have allegedly caused the death of 66 children in Gambia, which is being investigated by Indian drug regulator. India has had at least five major events of poisoning by DEG in the past. In today's episode, Dinesh Thakur and Prashant Reddy, authors of 'The Truth Pill' (published by Simon & Schuster India) talk about the problem with drug regulation in India, regulators are more responsive to pharma companies rather than the people of India, and what adverse events due to substandard drugs mean for the $42 billion pharma industry in India

forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

IBM beats expectations; CCI fines MMT, Oyo; Persistent hits $1 bln revenue run rate, KPIT raises forecast

Oct 20, 2022
ISG Mrinal Rai 2_SM

Mrinal Rai at ISG on the demand outlook for IT services and the opportunity to double down on transformation

Oct 19, 2022
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

Apple launches new iPads; Microsoft is laying off some staff; Accel says cloud startup funding fell 42 percent in Q3

Oct 19, 2022
Varun Badhwar, Endor Labs_SM

Varun Badhwar at Endor Labs on the massive opportunity to make borrowing open source software safer

Oct 18, 2022
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

Reliance Jio selects Nokia for 5G gear; Cognizant taps senior execs from Infosys, Accenture; Flipkart launches a metaverse space

Oct 18, 2022
DTC Oct1722 Jayanth Kolla_SM

Jayanth Kolla on the state of 5G in India and the 'circular data economy' opportunities ahead

Oct 17, 2022
See More