Can we trust India's drug regulator? Dinesh Thakur and Prashant Reddy weigh in

Four cough and cold syrups made in India have allegedly caused the death of 66 children in Gambia, which is being investigated by Indian drug regulator. India has had at least five major events of poisoning by DEG in the past. In today's episode, Dinesh Thakur and Prashant Reddy, authors of 'The Truth Pill' (published by Simon & Schuster India) talk about the problem with drug regulation in India, regulators are more responsive to pharma companies rather than the people of India, and what adverse events due to substandard drugs mean for the $42 billion pharma industry in India