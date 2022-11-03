Jimmy Soni on Elon Musk, Twitter as a stepping stone for everything app X, the PayPal Mafia and more

Jimmy Soni spent more than six years of his life documenting the origin story of PayPal and the rise to power of its founders, Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, Max Levchin and Reid Hoffman. Soni's book, The Founders, chronicles how the payments platform shaped modern consumer internet. In today's episode, Soni discusses Musk's Twitter takeover and his vision for X, the everything app, Peter Thiel's emergence as a right-wing power player, and how PayPal has created a template of entrepreneurship for a generation of young startup entrepreneurs