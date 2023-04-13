Stories from Indian Kitchens: Part 2, ft. Vikas Khanna

To commemorate the six-month run of From the Bookshelves, Divya Shekhar brings you a special episode featuring the latest book of a Michelin-starred celebrity chef. Vikas Khanna speaks about 'Imaginary Rain', the story of an immigrant woman running a restaurant in the US, and a semi-autobiographical dedication to Khanna's grandmother, who is also an inspiration for his cooking. In a straight-from-the-heart conversation, he talks about why he started writing, the challenges of translating Punjabi to English, and why his book is another attempt for him to remain inspired