InterGlobe Enterprises, the company that operates India's top airline Indigo, and Archer Aviation Inc., an American company that's about to commercialise its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, said yesterday they have partnered to launch and operate an all-electric air taxi service in India. The two companies aim to work with in-country business partners to bring as many as 200 of Archer's eVTOL aircraft, called Midnight, to India by 2026