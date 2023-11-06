What's the future of Elon Musk's X aka Twitter, after a year of decline?

As Elon Musk unveils xAI Corp's first GPT-like chatbot, Grok, which draws real-time information from X (formerly Twitter), we take a look at whether X is still a reliable, and valued, resource. It's been a year since Elon Musk took over, and since, the company's valuation is less than half of his purchase price. Mike Proulx, VP and research director at Forrester, gives us incisive insights, on this extended episode—including why he thinks X might even shut or be acquired, and recalls his first-hand experience in engaging with X CEO Linda Yaccarino