



Shital Parmar regularly browses online recruitment platforms for job opportunities at corporates focussed on climate action. An educator, Parmar (53) is passionate about empowering children to lead a climate-conscious life. “Around seven years ago, I started teaching students about climate change and we worked on projects that made me realise how immediate action is the need of the hour,” she says.



Parmar completed a postgraduate diploma in environmental sustainable development from IGNOU last year, and is now looking for jobs to help companies build a climate strategy. She says there are openings, but not enough. “With the kind of crisis we are dealing with, every company, big or small, should have a special team for climate action, which seems like a long shot at present,” says the Ahmedabad resident.





Green-Collared Jobs

Who is offering green jobs?

Businesses building a sustainable future

Education for climate action

